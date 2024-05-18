Quiz! Can you guess 30 correct answers in our end of season quiz?

By
published

The Premier League concludes on Sunday and it's time for our end of season quiz - how closely have you been watching?

Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Arsenal's William Saliba compete for the ball in the Community Shield in August 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

No time limit for this one, 30 answers to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.