Quiz! Can you guess 30 correct answers in our end of season quiz?
The Premier League concludes on Sunday and it's time for our end of season quiz - how closely have you been watching?
No time limit for this one, 30 answers to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.
The 2023/24 season is almost over and in the Premier League, the title race is going right down to the wire.
Manchester City and Arsenal kicked off proceedings back in August in the Community Shield, with the Gunners coming out on top on that occasion, but the Sky Blues head into the final day of the Premier League season knowing that a win over West Ham will seal a fourth successive title.
But this quiz isn't focused solely on the Premier League, with questions relating to the lower leagues in England, European football, the international game, women's football and more.
How closely have you been watching? Check out our quiz and let us know how you get on...
