Macheda: Birmingham were the best choice

The Italian moved to St Andrew's until the end of the season on deadline day, and duly came off the bench to score a stoppage-time equaliser to earn his new side a point in Saturday's 3-3 draw with Derby County.

Despite an offer to return to his homeland to play for an unnamed Serie A outfit, Macheda felt a move to Lee Clark's side was the better option.

"It was the choice I made and I think it's the best one," he told The Birmingham Mail.

"Yes, I could have gone back to Italy, but I won't tell you the name of the team! I had the chance. But my priority was to stay in England, I love this country.

"I love football here. I've been here for seven years now, there's no better place to play than in England."

The 22-year-old revealed he had not enjoyed the smoothest of starts to life in Birmingham, before going on to underline his ambitions for the club.

"I only came to Birmingham on Friday night at midnight; I couldn't even find the hotel!" he said.

"It was a bit frustrating for me but now I'm glad to be here, I want to do well for the team.

"This is a good club with a massive support, it's a young team as well.

"I met the manager a few months ago, he made a good impression on me, it's important to go to a club where I knew what I was going to do."