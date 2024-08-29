Major blow for Dutch football as Feyenoord-Ajax 'Klassieker' clash cancelled

The biggest game in Eredivisie will - once again - need rearranging with crowd safety the issue

Ajax
The Klassieker between Feyenoord and Ajax is one of the most fiercely contested games in Europe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sunday’s planned league fixture between Dutch heavyweights Feyenoord and Ajax has been postponed.

The two sides were set to go head-to-head on Sunday in the first Klassieker of the 2024-25 season.

Jack Lacey-Hatton
Freelance writer

Jack has worked as a sports reporter full-time since 2021. He previously worked as the Chief Women’s Football Writer at the Mirror, covering the England Women’s national team and the Women’s Super League. Jack has covered a number of major sporting events in recent years including the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on the ground in Australia.