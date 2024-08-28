'I don’t want Ivan Toney to sign for Arsenal - but don’t worry about the wages being offered, you’ll get those opportunities later': Ivan Toney tipped to stay in England by Premier League legend

Teddy Sheringham has made clear his view on Ivan Toney's future

Ivan Toney
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Teddy Sheringham has urged Ivan Toney to stay in the Premier League amid speculation of a potential move to Saudi Arabia. The Brentford striker, who was left out of the squad for his side’s first two league matches, has been linked with a switch to Al Ahli.

Chelsea are also believed to be in for the England international, while Arsenal were previously said to be interested. The 28-year-old scored 20 Premier League goals in 2022-23, before missing much of last season after being banned for breaching player betting rules.

