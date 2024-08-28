'I don’t want Ivan Toney to sign for Arsenal - but don’t worry about the wages being offered, you’ll get those opportunities later': Ivan Toney tipped to stay in England by Premier League legend

Teddy Sheringham has urged Ivan Toney to stay in the Premier League amid speculation of a potential move to Saudi Arabia. The Brentford striker, who was left out of the squad for his side’s first two league matches, has been linked with a switch to Al Ahli.

Chelsea are also believed to be in for the England international, while Arsenal were previously said to be interested. The 28-year-old scored 20 Premier League goals in 2022-23, before missing much of last season after being banned for breaching player betting rules.

And Sheringham has insisted staying in the Premier League would be a wise move for Toney, even if the money on offer in Saudi Arabia is tempting.

"I would tell Toney, don’t worry about the wages being offered, you’ll get those opportunities later, stay in the Premier League and score goals in the best division in the world," Sheringham told Prime Casino . "I'm very surprised that he hasn't gone anywhere yet. I think he would be the perfect fit for so many clubs in the Premier League. Before Tottenham signed Solanke, I was hoping that we were looking at him.

"I’ve said this before, I don’t want him to sign for Arsenal, because they’ve got a lot of good players already, but he would be perfect for them. I think he would be perfect for Chelsea too, even with all the problems in West London.

"He’s an old-school centre forward that causes defences so many problems. Scoring goals is the most difficult job in football, and he’s got proven pedigree when it comes to hitting the back of the net."

Sheringham added: “The window closes on Friday. Maybe some Premier League clubs are waiting to see if they can pinch him on a reduced fee, but I’d be amazed if he was still at Brentford when the window closes.”

