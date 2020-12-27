Malesela returns as Chippa head coach

Chippa United have officially confirmed the return of Dan Malesela as the club's new head coach.

Malesela will now take charge of the Chilli Boys until the end of the current season with an option of signing on for another season after the club parted ways with Lehlohonolo Seema.

The 55-year-old coach is no stranger to Chippa, having guided them to their best-ever league finish (sixth place) during the 2015-16 season, while also leading them to the Nedbank Cup semi-final in 2017.

The club chairman, Mr. Siviwe Mpengesi will be hoping that Malesela can guide the Chilli Boys to a top half finish in the 2020-21 DStv Premiership campaign.

'We are very excited to have ‘Dan Dance' back in our Club structures. He has always been well liked by our different supporters’ branches, and we did not hesitate to link him back with the Chilli Boys when that opportunity presented itself,' Mpengesi said in a club statement.

'We have a person that is familiar with the position that we find ourselves in, our brand, the team culture as well as our Club ambitions. I wish him well in this journey and towards helping the team in our desired achievements for this season.'

Malesela's first match in charge will be against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium when the league campaign resumes in the New Year on 6 January 2021.