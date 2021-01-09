Man City on red alert as Barcelona presidential candidate wants Pep Guardiola

Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font wants to bring Pep Guardiola back to the Camp Nou.

The Manchester City boss signed a new contract last year, tying him down at the Etihad Stadium until 2023.

However, Font has spoken of his desire to appoint Guardiola to a behind-the-scenes role at Barcelona, with Xavi Hernandez his favoured choice for the managerial position.

The Catalan club will hold presidential elections on January 24 following Josep Maria Bartomeu’s resignation.

Font is one of several candidates running for the top job at the Camp Nou, and his pledge to bring Xavi and Guardiola back to the club has won him the support of certain voters.

“Xavi's dream is to be a coach. We want Xavi to be the person in charge of the football structure,” the presidential hopeful told Marca .

“He will have enough power to make important decisions. He's clear that his dream is to be a coach, so as soon as the club need him in that position, it will happen.

“We announced a structure based on what was agreed with Xavi. Obviously we wouldn't have done it without his permission.

“If that had been the case, he would have come out and said it was nothing to do with him. All he said was that it didn't make sense to give explicit support to a single candidate.

“Without a doubt. I want to create an environment and keep hold of the greatest talent like Guardiola, who is the best coach in the world.

“He has already told us that what he did in 2008 is now up to other generations, like Xavi's. He thinks that Xavi is the ideal candidate to lead the project, but trying to get him back in another role will be a top priority.”

Guardiola’s immediate focus is on Birmingham, whom his Manchester City side face in the FA Cup on Sunday.

