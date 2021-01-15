Manchester City transfer news: Barcelona can't afford move for Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero won't move to Barcelona at the end of the season because the La Liga giants can't fund a move for the Manchester City striker, say reports.

The Argentina international is in the final six months of his contract at the Etihad and speculation has been circulating about what his future holds.

According to the Athletic, widespread reports that Barca will make a move to team Aguero up with his compatriot Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou are wide of the mark.

Barcelona simply aren’t in a financial position to sign City’s all-time top scorer, and instead are more concerned with getting rid of players.

Sales are a matter of urgency for the Catalan club, who need to bring in around €100 million in transfer fees and cut another €200m off their wage bill.

That means that any signings they do make in the summer are likely to be young and on reasonably low salaries.

Messi’s future is still unclear, and the three candidates in this month’s presidential election have underlined that as much as they would like him to stay, his current wages are unaffordable for the club.

