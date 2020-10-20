Man City youth product eyeing PSL move to Chiefs, Pirates

According to reports, former England youth international Ashley Smith-Brown is eyeing up a move to the PSL, with his agent revealing he would love to play in the Soweto derby.

The Manchester City development fullback has played for clubs in the Netherlands, England and Scotland, and was most recently on the books of English Football League Two club, Plymouth Argyle.

The defender, however, was released from his contract by Plymouth after completing his season-long loan with Oldham at the end of last season and is now a free agent.

The 23-year-old is now free to decide his future and according to reports he is keen on moving to South Africa and join one of the Soweto giants.

Speaking to SoccerLaduma, the player’s representative, Warren Swartz of ProAthlete Management Agency, revealed they are in contact with a few PSL teams regarding a move for the man who has been capped 34 times at youth level for the England national teams.

“It came as a surprise to me that Ashley wanted to come to the PSL, as we were talking to teams in Ukraine, Russia and England.

“He said to me, ‘Boss, I have checked out the league and history and it looks very exciting, especially the local derby. I would love to be a part of that.’

“As his manager, it’s my job to advise, and Ashley prefers coming to South Africa and I respect my client’s wishes. We are in talks with a few sides about a possible move, hopefully other PSL teams will have a look at him. As much as we prefer players going abroad, getting international players wanting to come to the PSL can only make the league stronger,” Swartz concluded.