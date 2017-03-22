Man City's Gabriel Jesus shows recovery going well with dubious dance moves at NBA game

The 19-year-old, who is currently recovering from a broken metatarsal, took in a basketball match between the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons with team-mate Ilkay Gundogan, as part of their Stateside ambassadorial duties for Manchester City.

But it wasn’t just the action on the pitch Jesus was enjoying. When Fat Joe and Remy Ma’s All The Way Up was blasted through the PA system, the Brazil international felt the urge to perform some dance moves next to his bemused team-mate.

Poor Gundogan, recovering from a third major injury of his career, forced a smile before shaking his head in disappointment.

