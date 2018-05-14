Man City's Maffeo to make permanent Stuttgart switch

Pablo Maffeo will leave Manchester City for Stuttgart in a reported €9million move at the end of the LaLiga season.

No details of the contract signed by the 20-year-old full-back - currently on loan at Girona - have been announced by Stuttgart.

Maffeo made just three appearances for City between a trio of separate loan spells at Girona, who he helped achieve promotion to LaLiga in 2016-17 and top-flight safety this term.

His next step takes him to Stuttgart, who will participate in the Europa League next season if Bayern Munich overcome Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB-Pokal final on Saturday.

Best of luck to who has signed for Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart on a permanent deal. May 14, 2018

Girona sporting director Quique Carcel thanked Maffeo for his part in a proud era for the club.

"Pablo Maffeo has been one of the integral pieces of the team in the last few seasons," said Carcel.

"We are very fortunate to have been able to count on him for the last three years and to have contributed to his growth as a player.

"I would like to thank him personally and in the name of the club for his effort, as well as wish him all the success in the future."