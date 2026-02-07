Watch Bournemouth vs Aston Villa today as Basque bosses meet in the Premier League, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa key information • Date: Saturday, 7 February 2026 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Bournemouth revisit their first-ever top-flight match when they welcome Villa to King's Park on Saturday.

Villa striker Rudy Gestede headed in the only goal of the game on that sunny August afternoon but it's fair to say the Cherries had the last laugh in that 2015-16 season.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Bournemouth vs Aston Villa online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Bournemouth vs Aston Villa on TV in the UK?

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa is not being televised in the UK on Saturday.

That's because of the so-called 3pm 'blackout', with games at this time not allowed to be shown live in the UK.

The game is, however, available to watch in pretty much every other country in the world, just not the one in which it's taking place.

If you're visiting the UK this weekend, you can use a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad.

Watch Bournemouth vs Aston Villa in the US

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa is one of several Premier League games available to stream live on Peacock in the US.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Aston Villa in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Bournemouth vs Aston Villa through Stan Sport.

Watch Bournemouth vs Aston Villa from anywhere

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa: Premier League preview

Andoni Iraola has guided Bournemouth back up to twelfth after two months without a Premier League win. They've won three of their last four including victories over Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

The south coast side are three points outside the European places, a target that will become more realistic if they can knock over a teetering Villa team.

Should they go on to reach even the Conference League and a first European campaign, Iraola will be the most popular man in that corner of Boscombe since Buster Merryfield.

His battles with fellow Basque manager Unai Emery in the Premier League have mostly been tight affairs but Villa did a number on Andoni's new-look defence in November.

Tickets

That 4-0 home win was a rare example of Villa filling their boots this season. Their only other four-goal game was a 4-3 win away from home at Brighton & Hove Albion.

After a colossal winning run punctuated only by defeat at Anfield, Villa have now lost three of their last six matches. They've won six away games in the Premier League this season, losing only to Arsenal and Liverpool and, in their early-season incarnation, against Brentford.

The Bees repeated their 1-0 win at Villa Park last Sunday and Villa are rocking. With Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool chasing them and the gap shrinking, Emery must restore their ability to simply find any which way to win.

That's what they did at the Vitality Stadium last season. Ollie Watkins barely touched the goal that made him Villa's record Premier League scorer but that slight diversion was enough to win the game. How they'd love more of the same.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Bournemouth 1-0 Aston Villa

Villa are in a bad spot and Bournemouth have the attacking weapons to inflict serious damage. Late winner for the Cherries.