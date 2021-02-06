Man United, Everton share the spoils in six-goal thriller

Everton came from behind twice to earn a dramatic 3-3 draw with Manchester United in their Premier League encounter on Saturday evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men started the game positively and dominated possession of the ball. Their dominance eventually paid off in the 24th minute when an inch perfect Marcus Rashford cross found Edison Cavani at the back post, the Uruguayan nodding home to give United the lead.

Moments before the interval and a moment of magic from Bruno Fernandes doubled United’s lead. The Portuguese star whipping the ball into the top corner from outside the box, leaving Robert Olsen in the Everton goal stranded.

Things were then turned on their head in a 7-minute spell after the break as first Abdoulaye Doucoure pounced on a David De Gea error to pull one back and the James Rodriguez found the bottom corner to level the score with 52 minutes played.

Normal service then resumed as United again dominated possession. The Red Devils threatened the Everton goal before eventually Scott McTominay headed home a Luke Shaw free kick to his side back into the lead.

United looked to be heading to another three points until Dominic Calvert-Lewin snuck in at a corner before poking his shot past de Gea to ensure the points were shared.