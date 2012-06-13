Man United to play friendlies in South Africa
By app
English Premier League club Manchester United will play two matches against local opposition in South Africa next month as part of their pre-season preparations, organisers said on Wednesday.
They will take on AmaZulu on July 18 at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium (pictured) and Ajax Cape Town at the Cape Town Stadium three days later.
The team will then travel to Shanghai for a match on July 25.
It will be the third time the club have visited South Africa following trips in 2006 and 2008.
