Man United takeover: New bidder emerges after offers fall short of Glazers' valuation

American investment firm Carlyle are reportedly interested in buying a minority stake in Manchester United (opens in new tab).

United have been on the market since November, when the club's current owners, the controversial Glazer family, announced that they were seeking "strategic alternatives" – which could potentially range from a part sale to a complete takeover.

Lifelong United fan Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who founded petrochemicals giant INEOS, and prominent Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani are both known to have submitted takeover proposals, along with Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus – but no one has yet met the Glazers' £6bn valuation.

A United fan since childhood, Sir Jim Ratcliffe grew up in nearby Failsworth (Image credit: Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images)

Now, according to ESPN (opens in new tab), Carlyle have joined a number of companies considering investing in United – who need to raise fresh capital for long-term needs such as the redevelopment of Old Trafford and the club's Carrington training centre.

Carlyle, who are headquartered in Washington, D.C. and were ranked as the world's sixth-largest private equity firm last year, have assets of around £300bn.

The report adds that two other American organisations – hedge fund Elliott Management and investment group Ares Management – are also interested in investing at Old Trafford.

United fans made their feelings towards the Glazers clear at Thursday's Europa League game against Sevilla (Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

In control since buying United for £790m back in 2005, the Glazers are among the longest-serving owners in the Premier League.

They have, though, repeatedly proven deeply unpopular with the United fan base, who continue to regularly stage protests against their regime and a perceived lack of investment relative to other top clubs.

The possible sale of United has gone to a third round, with a bidding deadline of April 28 set.