Man United warned off Shawcross by Hughes

United are in need of an experienced centre-back and rumours have emerged that Louis van Gaal is considering a January bid for youth-team product Shawcross, who left Old Trafford in 2007.

However, Hughes is baffled by the reports and insists he has no intention of selling the 27-year-old.

"I'm not sure where that originated from - I think somebody told me it might have come from America at some point," Hughes told reporters on Friday.

"There's been no contact and I don't expect there to be any, and we wouldn't encourage any contact anyway.

"Ryan is very settled here, he is the captain of the club and we have no intention of allowing him to leave.

"He's a big part of what we want to do in the future."