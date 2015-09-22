Man Utd defender Rojo has 'no intention' of joining Napoli

Marcos Rojo has no intention of leaving Manchester United despite reported interest from Napoli, his agent Carlos Goncalves has insisted.

Reports earlier on Tuesday had suggested the Serie A side were plotting a January move for the Argentina international, whose representative has since moved to reject the prospect of a transfer.

Rojo, 25, joined United from Sporting Lisbon after the World Cup in 2014 and has featured at both centre-back and left-back during his time at Old Trafford.

His future was called into question in the close-season after he missed the club's pre-season tour to the United States due to passport issues, but he ended up staying in England.

"There is no need to talk about Rojo at Napoli," Goncalves told Radio Kiss Kiss. "This is not the right moment.

"The player is happy and well at Manchester United and has no intention of leaving the club."

The recent injury to Luke Shaw, who has suffered a double fracture in his leg, is likely to boost Rojo's chances of first-team action.

The defender played in 22 Premier League games last season and was handed his first league start of the new campaign in Saturday's 3-2 win over Southampton.