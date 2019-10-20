Manchester United expect to receive another takeover bid from Saudi royals – but there’s a problem

Manchester United are set to receive a new takeover bid from a group of Saudi Arabian royals, according to reports.

The Arab nation’s ruling family have already made two offers to buy the 20-time English champions, but both were rebuffed by the Glazer family.

The most recent bid was worth a whopping £3 billion, but the Saudis were told that the club is not for sale at any price.

A group headed by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman remain undeterred, however, and the Daily Star report that they will return with another proposal in the coming weeks.

The Glazers have been in charge at Old Trafford since 2005, but they have not been popular with supporters throughout their 14-year tenure.

There have been numerous calls for the six Americans to sell up in recent years, particularly as United have not won a Premier League title since Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

But although the Glazers continue to insist they are not interested in losing control of the 20-time English champions, the Saudis will be buoyed by the decision of co-owner Kevin Glazer to put his 13 per cent stake up for sale.

His stake is worth £270m and was made available on the New York stock exchange in recent weeks, fuelling speculation that the wider family may be considering a change of approach.

United are just one point above the relegation zone ahead of Sunday’s meeting with league leaders Liverpool, but they remain an attractive proposition to investors and businessmen around the world.

The Red Devils are still one of the biggest clubs in world football, and they announced a record £627m of revenue last month.

A recent survey revealed that one billion people across the globe have an interest in United, which underlines why the Saudis want to acquire the club.

