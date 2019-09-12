Borussia Dortmund documentary confirms Man United talks for Jadon Sancho – but he wasn't interested

Zorc was quoted in the Amazon Prime series Inside Borussia Dortmund, which is part of their All or Nothing segment.

The show was filmed back in March, and shows a meeting between Zorc and other Dortmund chiefs in which he explains that there was a meeting with United regarding Sancho.

"A hot topic right now is Sancho and Manchester United," Zorc said.

"Both his discussions with the club and mine with the consultants.

"A meeting did take place. Manchester United invited the consultant."

But Zorc was adamant that both Dortmund and Sancho himself had no intention of entertaining any offers.

"But according to what I know, the consultant told the club that no matter how much money they offer, we won't let him go this summer.

"But the player also has no intention of taking that step this summer."

The 19-year-old is one of Europe's most exciting talents, and scored his first two goals for England in Tuesday night's 5-3 win over Kosovo.

Sancho has also netted two goals and provided three assists in his first three Bundesliga games of the season.

According to the Mirror, however, Manchester United have not given up hope of signing the teenager.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to be keen on signing another winger to accompany the acquisition of Daniel James from Swansea last summer.

