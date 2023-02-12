Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hopeful Erling Haaland will be fit to face Arsenal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola thinks striker Erling Haaland suffered nothing more than a 'kick' after going off against Aston Villa on Sunday, but is unsure whether the Norwegian will be fit to face Arsenal on Wednesday.

Haaland collided with Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez early in the game and, although he went on to set up Ilkay Gundogan for City's second goal, he was withdrawn at half-time.

Sky Sports suggested the 22-year-old had left the pitch with a hamstring problem, but Guardiola seemed to suggest after the game that the substitution had been merely a precaution.

“Erling has a kick and we will see in the next days how he will do," Guardiola said.

“I think he is not injured but tomorrow we will see. Maybe [he will play on] Wednesday, but if there is some risks he is not going to play.

“If he’s not ready, somebody else will play. But hopefully he is ready."

City are now just three points behind Arsenal ahead of Wednesday's top-of-the-table clash in north London, albeit having played one more match than the Gunners.