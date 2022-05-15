Manchester City close in on title and dent Liverpool hopes with comeback at West Ham

Manchester City are closing in on another Premier League title after coming down from two goals down to rescue a precious point away to West Ham on Sunday.

West Ham took the lead through Jarrod Bowen after 24 minutes and the winger doubled the Irons' advantage just before half-time.

That left City on the ropes and gave Liverpool fans hope of beating Pep Guardiola's side to the title as that result would have left the Reds just three points behind with a game in hand over their rivals.

But Jack Grealish pulled one back for City shortly into the second half and the league leaders levelled after Vladimir Coufal diverted a Riyad Mahrez free-kick into his own net after 69 minutes.

There was still time for more drama as Mahrez missed a penalty after 86 minutes, but the draw leaves City four points clear of Liverpool and the title will be in their hands as they host Aston Villa in their final fixture next Sunday.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are away to Southampton on Tuesday before a home match against Wolves at Anfield next Sunday.