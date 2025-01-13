Manchester City edging closer to historic January transfer addition: report

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola saw his side beat Salford City 8-0 this weekend in the FA Cup

Manchester City are edging closer to a record-breaking first in the January transfer window.

The Sky Blues have been keen to bolster their defence after news broke of Kyle Walker's wishes to leave the club. Set to spend close to £35m for a 20-year-old star, Pep Guardiola seems to have gotten his man.

But a new feat is set to be achieved in the process, with the defender representing a nation without any players to have played in the Premier League before.

Abdukodir Khusanov close to joining Manchester City from Ligue 1 side RC Lens

Abdukodir Khusanov looks set to join Manchester City from Lens this month (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to BBC Sport and now relayed by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City will complete the signing of Abdukodir Khusanov from RC Lens this January.

Khusanov, 20, has enjoyed a superb rise over the last few seasons and just two years ago was still playing football in his homeland of Uzbekistan for FC Bunyodkor.

Khusanov has played 16 times for Lens this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Khusanov is also set to become the first player from Uzbekistan to play in the Premier League. He was sold by Belarusian football club Energetik-BGU just 18 months ago to Lens for only £84,000.

“Manchester City have now planned medical, contract signing and formal steps in terms of documents to sign for Khusanov deal," said Romano. "It will be all sealed in 24/48h. Here we go, confirmed.”

Khusanov has 18 caps for his native Uzbekistan after making his debut for his country back in June 2023, aged just 19.

Despite his relatively low level of experience, the Lens defender will be expected to help lead Manchester City in a new era defensively, especially given Walker's poor form this season.

In FourFourTwo's view, Manchester City have longed for a new defensive recruit given how poor they have been this season. Khusanov is unlikely to solve the glaring issues immediately but it is a transfer that makes lots of sense.

Manchester City are back in Premier League action this week, as they take on Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Tuesday. Find out how you can watch the encounter HERE >>>