Manchester City handed huge January boost as long-term target makes his feelings known

Manchester City have been handed a huge boost as they looked to bolster their midfield.

The Sky Blues have seen a huge drop off ever since Rodri’s unfortunate ACL injury, with the Ballon d’Or winner set to be out of action until at least the summer. Pep Guardiola has insisted things must quickly change and Manchester City could now look to strike in the market.

A player who is known to a whole host of Premier League clubs has now however revealed he may seek opportunities elsewhere with Manchester City in need of a holding midfielder now more than ever.

Manchester City target Martin Zubimendi open to move

Zubimendi is reportedly ready to move (Image credit: Getty Images)

Martin Zubimendi has flirted with the idea of a move to England now for at least two seasons. First it was Arsenal who came calling, before it seemed all but confirmed that the Euro 2024 winner would join Liverpool in the summer.

But a change of heart prompted the 25-year-old to stay put with Sociedad. Now, just half way through the season, Zubimendi is ready to swap it all for pastures new, according to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

Rodri's injury has left Manchester City scrambling (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast, Balague said: "Zumbimendi is perhaps, after Rodri, the best holding midfielder in world. That is what Liverpool decided, having gone through a lot of algorithms and numbers and knowing of his personality. Barcelona also wanted him.

"I have been told that everything was done with Liverpool, absolutely everything, and then he personally decided not to move to England. At Real Sociedad, you have to be seen to be saying 'no' at least once. But three months into the season I think he was like 'I am ready to go'.

"So when Manchester City want to look for a replacement for Rodri or someone to challenge him - I'm not sure they will do that having the first and second best in the world - but that is the guy to look for. Barcelona would like him but don't have the money, but I think he is absolutely ready to move now."

In FourFourTwo’s view, the timing of this news is a little weird considering Zubimendi has had more than ample chances to move to the Premier League in the past. Just where he goes remains a mystery but we do feel a transfer to Liverpool would better suit the talented Spaniard.