Manchester City 'in trouble', with Pep Guardiola forced to change tactical plan

Manchester City will have to change the way they play in upcoming games, with several first team stars missing for Pep Guardiola.

With Kevin De Bruyne already missing, Manchester City will be forced into a tactical shift against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. For Guardiola, this is less than ideal.

Despite qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League with a win against Young Boys on Tuesday night, Guardiola claimed that an injury to a key player has left the team "in trouble".

Stones picked up an injury on Tuesday night (Image credit: Getty Images)

John Stones picked up an injury in the win, being replaced at half-time by Nathan Ake. Stones missed the opening seven games of the Premier League season with a hip injury, making his return in the 1-0 loss at Arsenal in October. The extent of his latest injury is unknown so far.

"I feel so sorry for him," Guardiola said after the game. "He is so important for what he does.

"It is a muscular injury, it will be a while. It is a pity, it is bad news for us. I don't know how long.

“The problem is we play John and Rodri at the same time - now we are in trouble, because we have to play a bit differently, like happened in Arsenal," Guardiola added. "We do not feel comfortable still, we are not prepared to change many variations.”

With Stones available, Manchester City are able to implement an innovative 3-2-4-1 formation, with the Englishman stepping from centre-back into midfield alongside Rodri. That tactical system ultimately resulted in City winning the treble last term, but Guardiola has now admitted that he won't be able to implement the same style without Stones.

Stones now joins De Bruyne on the treatment table - arguably two of City's most important players.

Aside from playing just 20 minutes in Manchester City's opening Premier League victory against Burnley, De Bruyne has missed the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign through a major hamstring injury. His return date is unknown, with the Belgian and his club refusing to rush his comeback.

"I have never experienced this before, I have never had such a serious injury," De Bruyne said last week. "We are now three months in and I am doing very well, everything on track.

"But they have not given me a deadline for when I will be able to play football again. City want everything to be completely fine when I restart."

De Bruyne has been missing for nearly the entire season (Image credit: Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

