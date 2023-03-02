Manchester City investigation taking too long, says LaLiga president Javier Tebas
LaLiga president Javier Tebas is frustrated at the slow speed of the investigation into Manchester City and has questioned CAS verdict
LaLiga president Javier Tebas says he is frustrated at the slow speed of the investigation into Manchester City for alleged breaches of financial rules.
City are accused of having provided inaccurate financial information, allegedly breaking more than 100 rules.
If found guilty, the champions could face a substantial fine or even relegation.
Tebas has long spoken out against City and Paris Saint-Germain, believing those clubs have constantly broken the rules.
Speaking at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit on Wednesday, he said: "In 2017 in a forum organised in Manchester, I already criticised PSG and City. [City CEO] Ferran Soriano asked me to go to the club's facilities, he was angry with me. That was 2017 and now it is 2023 and nothing has moved on, but suddenly there is an inquiry.
"This case, which in my opinion has taken too long. We know there was an alleged breach of 100 articles, so any decisions will have to be adopted accordingly by the Premier League."
In 2020, City were banned from the Champions League for two years, but that sanction was later overturned on appeal.
"City and PSG were sanctioned by UEFA without being able to play in European competitions and the CAS was the one that changed it," he said. "Perhaps we have to review the role of the CAS in all this. There should really be an arbitration tribunal."
Tebas also believes City's spending has had an effect on the rest of the Premier League.
"They got money from fake sponsorships," he said. "The rest of the clubs have had to spend more in order to compete."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
FourFourTwo Newsletter
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.