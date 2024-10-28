Manchester City legend reveals where Pep Guardiola will manage next in his career

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could leave the club at the end of the 2024/25 season, and now his next move has been touted by a club legend and one of his former players.

With his contract due to expire in the summer, Guardiola could walk away from Manchester City having won everything there is possible to win at the club. Reports suggest that he is due to extend for at least another season, though where he could end up afterwards is anyone's guess.

Sergio Aguero has tried his best to indicate where the Catalan boss will manage after Manchester City, though. The Argentine spent five seasons playing under Guardiola, winning multiple league titles and domestic trophies.

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero guesses Pep Guardiola's next move

Guardiola and Aguero spent five years together at City (Image credit: Getty Images)

When asked what he thinks Guardiola will do once he leaves Manchester City, whenever that'll be, Aguero is adamant that it's extremely unlikely he'll remain in club football.

"There is no longer a team for Pep after managing Barca, Bayern or Manchester City," Aguero told Mundo Deportivo. "It would mean going back to doing what he did at City by making signings and I don't see him starting that routine except for a national team.

"He would have less daily work and could analyse more. In a short time he could introduce his playing style to internationals who already have talent, although that depends on which country he chooses. In addition to Brazil and Argentina, there are teams in Europe that could fit his style."

This could be Guardiola's final season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aguero's comments come after speculation linked Guardiola with the England vacancy over the last few months. But while Thomas Tuchel is now the manager of the Three Lions until at least the 2026 World Cup, journalist Guillem Ballague concurs with the idea that Guardiola will go into international management.

“What seems clear is that in the cycle from the [2026] World Cup to the following one (2030), [Guardiola] will have a national side – and England are favourites," Ballague said.

“It’s 18 months, isn’t it, that Tuchel has got the job. That takes him to the World Cup. If Tuchel wins the World Cup, forget that [Guardiola] plan!”