Manchester City legend urges club to make controversial free signing

Manchester City have been told to consider making a controversial free signing by club legend Shaun Wright-Phillips.

With Pep Guardiola's side struggling for form in all competitions at the moment, Wright-Phillips believes that the club could use as much help as possible for the second half of the season.

If a deal is concluded it might cause some controversy among Manchester City fans, however, as Wright-Phillips discusses the addition of quality.

Manchester City told to sign Paul Pogba

Wright-Phillips thinks City should move for Pogba (Image credit: Getty Images)

"You can't really take away the talent that the Paul Pogba’s got," Wright-Phillips told sportscasting.com. "I think it's wrong for people just to assume, ‘OK, he's had his bad time, he's just gone as a player.’ He's still quite young. I've seen him, he still looks trim and in shape.

"I think if you can get him fit, the ability that he has - if you can get him working and defending - the ability he has going forward in terms those raking passes that he can play, the goals that he can score or the skills that he can do, if you can get him where he needs to be quickly, I think it'd be a plus for a lot of clubs in the Premier League, especially with the amount of games the top four have to play. It'd be massive.

Wright-Phillips enjoyed two spells at Man City (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Paul Pogba could be an important player for any of the top clubs in the Premier League."

Former Manchester United midfielder Pogba recently admitted that he could have signed for Manchester City when his contract at Old Trafford expired in 2022, but he instead decided to move back to Juventus.

The Frenchman is available on a free transfer after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract at Juventus in November, however, after being banned for 18 months for a failed drugs test.

Pogba is allowed to return to full training from January 2025, though, with his involvement in competitive matches allowed from March 2025. The 31-year-old could present a key player for Manchester City upon his return, with the side's midfield seriously struggling following the injury to Rodri.