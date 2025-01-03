Manchester City make ‘contact’ over new centre-back signing this month: report

Manchester City are said to have made contact with a La Liga side over the availability of one defender.

Pep Guardiola’s side managed to end their winless drought with victory over Leicester City last weekend thanks to goals from Bernando Silva and Erling Haaland. Despite that, Manchester City look well out of the title race at present and are some 14 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Questions have been asked over City’s usually water-tight defence this season, with criticism largely cast the way of club captain Kyle Walker. That has prompted talk of a new signing, with one 18-year-old catching the club’s eye.

Real Valladolid defender Juma Bah (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Sports Witness, Real Valladolid’s Juma Bah is continuing to impress suitors all around Europe, including the reigning Premier League champions. Bah, 18, moved from his homeland of Sierra Leone in the summer and is still only registered as a loan signing.

Global Soccer Management manages the talented defender and information close to the agency has ‘confirmed’ Manchester City’s rumoured interest.

City have leaked goals this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The fact that Manchester City have been asking questions about his contractual situation with AIK indicates that they have a strong interest. They haven’t sent an offer yet, but they made contact a fortnight ago, and for us, that’s huge for Juma,” a source told Africa Foot.

A transfer value of £14m has been placed on his head with Barcelona also said to be monitoring his ongoing contract situation. Still only a teenager, Bah has made 10 La Liga appearances this term.

Asked if Manchester City will make signings this month, Pep said: “I don’t know right now, it’s not easy. It will not be easy. Maybe we sign, maybe we don’t sign anyone. The club has to be wise. Don’t do it just to do it.

“We want to add players for the situation that we have because the players have consistent injuries many times. Club has to do it but I’m not sure if it will be possible.”

In FourFourTwo’s view, Bah has all the makings of a tidy centre-back for the future and if City are looking ahead, signing the 18-year-old appears to be the right step.

Manchester City are back in Premier League action this weekend, as they take on West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium.