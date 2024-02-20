Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has key rule EVERY player must stick to - otherwise they don't play

Manchester City players must adhere to a specific rule set by Pep Guardiola every day they're at the club, otherwise they risk their place in the team.

Guardiola is notorious for his attention to detail, the Catalan boss meticulous in his approach to every single game. While that has been common knowledge ever since his debut campaign as the Barcelona senior manager, new details highlight just how specific the Manchester City boss goes.

Though Gael Clichy played under Guardiola for just one season at Manchester City, making 39 appearances in all competitions across the 2016/17 campaign, the France U21 assistant manager reveals the key rule that every player must adhere to.

Clichy and Pep had a season together at City (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The people who love analysing games can make books about Pep’s tactics and the way he transforms his team’s formations," Clichy told The Guardian. "For me, though, there were three great examples I witnessed of his focus on details.

"First, his rule of two kilos. If you were two kilos over what he considered your top weight, you didn’t train. In football, you always hear managers say: 'If you’re overweight, you’re not training.' In the end, if it’s an important player, the rule is pushed under the carpet because they need that player.

"With Pep, if you were two kilos over the weight you were after finishing the hard work and proper food of pre-season, you did not train. I saw players who didn’t train for two weeks."

Guardiola called Phillips "overweight" upon his return from the World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the other two examples Clichy gives focus on Guardiola's ability to delegate responsibility to all of his staff and ensuring the players knew every staff member was just as important as him, Clichy makes clear that no one in the squad could get away with coasting or going through the motions.

This rule became most apparent when he called Kalvin Phillips "overweight" when he returned from the 2022 World Cup. Guardiola has since apologised to the on-loan West Ham United midfielder, though, while speaking ahead of Manchester City's Premier League clash with Brentford.

“Yeah, I’m sorry," Guardiola said to Phillips via the media. "Once in eight years is not bad. But I’m so sorry. I apologise to him.

"I spoke to him before [making the comments in the media]. I never, ever don’t speak to the team before I say something here, or the player in that case.”

More Manchester City stories

Manchester City star given green light for shock PSG move, with French champions to trigger release clause: report

Who's going to win the Champions League? FourFourTwo writers make their predictions

Champions League preview: 8 things to look forward to with the return of the UCL