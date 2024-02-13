Manchester City star given green light for shock PSG move, with French champions to trigger release clause: report

Manchester City are facing the prospect of losing one of their major stars this summer, with PSG getting the green light to trigger a release clause.

Pep Guardiola has made a habit of never standing in the way of players in his squad who wish to move on. Leroy Sane, Ferran Torres and Ilkay Gundogan have been high-profile examples of stars who have left the Etihad Stadium for European giants, with Manchester City accepting the decisions of all three to depart.

But while a player like Gundogan left for Barcelona last season with his manager's blessing, the club have installed release clauses for others, to keep players open to offers from rivals.

Ilkay Gundogan left Manchester City without Guardiola putting up too much of a fight to keep him (Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Spainish outlet Fichajes says that Bernardo Silva is a target for Paris Saint-Germain and that personal terms won't be an issue once the serial French champions have triggered the £51 million release clause in the Portuguese's current deal.

That figure was reportedly placed in Silva's contract at City last summer as a compromise between club and player in the event that Barcelona made an offer. The 29-year-old has long believed to be a target for the Catalan outfit, so agreeing to move to PSG instead would be a surprise.

Though Silva has previously played in Ligue 1 with Monaco and has experience of French football, however, the report feels somewhat unlikely, given that the release clause was specifically inserted to give him the option of moving to Barça.

Bernardo Silva is wanted by PSG (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last summer, fellow Spanish outlet Diario Sport claimed that Silva was "desperate" for the move to happen.

Transfermarkt value Silva at €80m.

More Manchester City stories

JULES BREACH: It is hard not to picture Manchester City retaining the Champions League in June

The real reason Kyle Walker and Neal Maupay had on-field spat during Brentford v Man City

Manchester City sign superstar winger, in controversial deal that will anger many