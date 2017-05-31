Manchester City release stylish new kit for 2017/18 season
The Etihad Stadium outfit have released their 2017/18... erm, outfit which stays true to sky blue.
The most noticable difference with City's new kit from 2016/17 is the removal of the dark blue sleeves for a lighter shade you generally associate with the Manchester club.
The white-trimmed round collar is supposedly meant to hit the spot with misty-eyed City fans, what with it being similar to that donned by their 1967/68 title-winning team. The design intention is to mark the 50th anniversary of that championship victory.
Meanwhile, City have also returned to their traditional roots by bringing back white shorts.
We'll know this time next year whether they can repeat the feat of 50 years ago, with a host of new players in tow.
