Manchester City report: Premier League champions on red alert as Barcelona target key man

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is a transfer target for Barcelona, according to reports.

The La Liga giants have had a busy summer, agreeing deals for Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie.

Despite their well-documented financial issues, Barcelona (opens in new tab) have so far spent more than £130m on new signings.

They have raised very little money through player sales as things stand, although the Blaugrana have agreed to sell Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United (opens in new tab) for £63m.

That deal has been held up due to De Jong's desire to stay at the Camp Nou, but that has not stopped Barcelona splashing the cash.

And their business for the summer might not be done yet, with Silva the latest player on their radar.

The City (opens in new tab) star came close to leaving the Etihad Stadium last summer, before going on to enjoy a fantastic season for Pep Guardiola's side.

But despite his considerable contributions last term, Silva continues to be linked with a move away from the Premier League champions.

And after the Daily Mail (opens in new tab) reported that Xavi Hernandez wants to sign the Portugal international, the club president Joan Laporta refused to rule out a swoop.

"First we have to register the players we have so far signed. And then we will see what can be done if the coach asks for more players.

"It's a long summer. [The market] doesn't finish until August 31 (actually September 1).

"We have to register the new signings and hopefully we can do that before August 13. Then we will see what happens. It could be that there is another signing.

"We have sold 25 per cent of TV rights and we have sold 25 per cent of Barca Studios to socios.com for €100m (£83.8m). We are doing what we can to be able to register players."

Manchester City will begin their Premier League title defence against West Ham (opens in new tab) on Sunday.