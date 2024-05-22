Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne makes future plans clear, after negotiating move away from Premier League: report

Fresh from winning his sixth Premier League title with Manchester City, Kevin De Bruyne appears to be putting plans in place for his life after City.

De Bruyne, who turns 33 next month, has spent nine hugely successful seasons at the Etihad since a £55million move from Wolfsburg in 2016, adding a Champions League, two FA Cups, five League Cups and a FIFA Club World Cup to his list of honours during his time at City.

The Belgian is about to enter the final year of his current deal with the champions, and according to The Athletic, he has one eye on the future.

Manchester City celebrate their latest Premier League title win (Image credit: Getty Images)

They claim that De Bruyne’s representatives have had ‘one conversation’ with new MLS franchise San Diego FC about the possibility of the former Chelsea man playing for them in the future.

Any potential move would not be imminent, they add, but the playmaker would consider playing in the Californian city if he were to make the move over the Atlantic.

De Bruyne has also been targeted by Saudi Arabian sides, including current champions Al-Hilal, but previous reports have suggested he would look to sign another short-term deal at Manchester City.

San Diego FC were named as the MLS’s 30th franchise last year and is due to enter the league as an expansion team in 2025, presenting high-profile players with another attractive location to relocate to.

Injuries slowed De Bruyne down somewhat this season as he was restricted to just 25 appearances in all competitions following an early-season hamstring issue, but he remained extremely influential when he was on the pitch, netting six times and conjuring up 18 assists.

Pep won't want to lose KDB (Image credit: Alamy)

