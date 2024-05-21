Manchester City star questions Arsenal’s ‘mentality’ - highlighting one key game proved the difference in title race

Manchester City wrapped up a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title on Sunday, as they got the final day win they needed over West Ham to finish top of the pile.

Arsenal pushed Pep Guardiola’s side all the way this season, falling just two points short of the champions as their bid to end a 20-year wait for the Premier League title came up short.

City midfielder Rodri believes that ‘mentality’ was the difference between his side and the Gunners, with one match in particular standing out for him.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

“To be honest, I think it’s in here,” the midfielder told Optus Sport, pointing to his head. “It’s the mentality.

“Arsenal, also they deserve [to win the league], they did an unbelievable season, but I think the difference was in here [pointing to his head again].

“When they came here, they faced us at the Etihad, I saw them and said: ‘Ah, these guys, they don’t want to beat us, they just want a draw.’

“And that mentality, I don’t think we would do it the same way.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Man City lifted the title on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

“And we caught them. At the end, if you give us one point, we will win the last seven, eight games even though it’s so tough. So I think it comes down to mentality.”

The mentality that the Spaniard speaks about will be on display again on Saturday, when City take on rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final as they look to claim a third league and cup double in six years.

Arsenal, meanwhile, head into the summer transfer window targeting a new striker as they look to kick on again next season and try and dethrone Guardiola’s side.

More Manchester City stories

Team of the Season: Manchester City title winners Erling Haaland and Phil Foden make the team but find out who else makes FourFourTwo's Best XI of the season

Manchester City and Newcastle United among Premier League record breakers in 2023/24

Erling Haaland wins second straight Golden Boot as Manchester City retain Premier League title