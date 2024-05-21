Manchester City star questions Arsenal’s ‘mentality’ - highlighting one key game proved the difference in title race
Manchester City pipped Arsenal to the Premier League title by just two points at the weekend
Manchester City wrapped up a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title on Sunday, as they got the final day win they needed over West Ham to finish top of the pile.
Arsenal pushed Pep Guardiola’s side all the way this season, falling just two points short of the champions as their bid to end a 20-year wait for the Premier League title came up short.
City midfielder Rodri believes that ‘mentality’ was the difference between his side and the Gunners, with one match in particular standing out for him.
“To be honest, I think it’s in here,” the midfielder told Optus Sport, pointing to his head. “It’s the mentality.
“Arsenal, also they deserve [to win the league], they did an unbelievable season, but I think the difference was in here [pointing to his head again].
“When they came here, they faced us at the Etihad, I saw them and said: ‘Ah, these guys, they don’t want to beat us, they just want a draw.’
“And that mentality, I don’t think we would do it the same way.
“And we caught them. At the end, if you give us one point, we will win the last seven, eight games even though it’s so tough. So I think it comes down to mentality.”
The mentality that the Spaniard speaks about will be on display again on Saturday, when City take on rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final as they look to claim a third league and cup double in six years.
Arsenal, meanwhile, head into the summer transfer window targeting a new striker as they look to kick on again next season and try and dethrone Guardiola’s side.
