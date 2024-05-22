Manchester City brace themselves as key player could leave for Saudi Arabia: report

Manchester City are reportedly bracing themselves for the departure of one of their key first-team stars.

Pep Guardiola’s men seal a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title at the weekend to underline their position of dominance in the English game.

Should they see off rivals Manchester United in Saturday’s FA Cup final it would mark a third league and cup double in the past six years.

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Crucial to the club’s recent success has been goalkeeper Ederson, who has made more than 330 appearances for the club since joining from Benfica seven years ago.

But according to the Mirror, he may have played his final game for the club.

The Brazilian, who is currently sidelined with a fractured eye socket, is said to be a target of the Saudi Pro League, with ‘senior figures’ at City worrying that the 30-year-old may be ready to move on.

City are not looking to sell the stopper, but the club would consider an offer that is way above his market value.

Ortega could fill Ederson's boots in goal (Image credit: Alamy)

A £35million signing in 2017, Ederson has been a fixture between the sticks for City in recent years, winning six Premier Leagues, one Champions League, two FA Cups, four League Cups, the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

Ederson’s back-up Stefan Ortega has impressed when called upon this season, not least in the win at Tottenham earlier this month that put City on the brink of the title.

Ortega’s contract is due to expire next summer, with City offering him a new deal. the German’s contract decision could therefore depend on what happens with Ederson this summer.

