Manchester City brace themselves as key player could leave for Saudi Arabia: report

By
published

Manchester City could see a key member of their record-breaking squad depart this summer

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City are reportedly bracing themselves for the departure of one of their key first-team stars. 

Pep Guardiola’s men seal a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title at the weekend to underline their position of dominance in the English game. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.