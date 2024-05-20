Team of the Season: Manchester City title winners Erling Haaland and Phil Foden make the team but find out who else makes FourFourTwo's Best XI of the season
After another action-packed campaign in the Premier League, BetMGM has compiled a team of the season according to advanced statistical data exclusively for FourFourTwo.
Goalkeeper: Emi Martinez, Aston Villa
The Argentinian goalkeeper has been in impressive form throughout the campaign, with his performances in goal helping to steer Villa into the Champions League for the first time. He kept eight clean sheets in total as Unai Emery’s men recorded the club’s highest Premier League position.
Defender: Kieran Trippier, Newcastle
Trippier has had another standout campaign down the right flank for Eddie Howe’s Newcastle. He provided 10 assists in total across all competitions and will be hoping to earn a spot in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 England squad. He created the second most big chances by defenders in the Premier League this season, behind only Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Defender: William Saliba, Arsenal
The Frenchman was rock solid at the heart of the best backline in the Premier League campaign; Arsenal registered 18 clean sheets, five more than any other side. Gunners fans will hope they can go one better next season under Mikel Arteta as they aim to win their first Premier League title since 2004.
Defender: Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool
Van Dijk looked back to his imposing best this season as Liverpool kept pace with Manchester City and Arsenal for much of the campaign in one of the best Premier League title races English football has seen. As Jurgen Klopp’s tenure as Liverpool manager finished on Sunday, Reds fans will want the club to extend Van Dijk’s contract with a new manager set to be announced in the coming weeks.
Defender: Joško Gvardiol, Manchester City
After a £77 million summer move to Manchester City, Croatian defender Gvardiol initially struggled to make an impact but has shone in recent months. At a critical point in the season, the defender continually popped up with crucial goals for his side with a run of five in seven appearances that ultimately helped the Citizens win the Premier League title. He was equally impressive defensively, with City keeping nine clean sheets in his 27 Premier League appearances.
Midfielder: Martin Ødegaard, Arsenal
Arsenal’s skipper had another brilliant season as the Gunners almost ended their 20-year wait for a Premier League title. The Norwegian midfielder was hugely influential throughout the season, contributing 18 goal contributions in 35 Premier League appearances as Arteta’s men lost out on the trophy by just two points.
Midfielder: Rodri, Manchester City
The Spaniard continues to be integral to Manchester City’s recent domestic domination with his assured, composed performances in the middle of the park. Remarkably, Rodri is now unbeaten in his last 50 Premier League matches, underlying his importance to Pep Guardiola’s side. He also continues to pop up with crucial goals in crucial matches, with his eighth of the campaign the title-clincher against West Ham.
Midfielder: Phil Foden, Manchester City
Foden certainly made his mark on this campaign with a prominent role in leading Manchester City to yet another Premier League title. With 27 goal contributions in 35 appearances, he earned himself a number of personal accolades including the Premier League Player of the Season award.
Forward: Cole Palmer, Chelsea
After his summer switch from Manchester City, the youngster had a mightily impressive breakout season under Mauricio Pochetinno at Chelsea. His performances helped to lead the Blues back into European football next term as they confirmed Europa League qualification with a win over Bournemouth on the final day. With 22 goals and 11 assists in just 34 appearances, Palmer was named the Premier League Young Player of the Season.
Forward: Erling Haaland, Manchester City
The Manchester City striker helped lead his side to a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title with 27 goals this campaign to claim his second consecutive Golden Boot in the process. The Norweigan striker continues to break a host of records; he also became the quickest player to 60 Premier League goals, requiring just 63 games to hit that figure.
Forward: Son Heung-min, Tottenham
Tottenham’s talisman had another successful personal season with 17 goals as Ange Postecoglou’s men narrowly missed out on Champions League football. The South Korean forward registered his joint-second-best goalscoring tally while also providing 10 assists for his team-mates.
The team is based on the following metrics:
xG: Expected goals. A metric used to measure the quality of a shot based on variables such as shot angle, distance, type of assist and type of shot
G: Goals. The number of actual goals scored
xT: Expected threat. A metric used to measure ball progression, in particular the impact of a player’s dribbles and carries in taking a team into ‘dangerous' areas
xD: Expected defence. Used to measure how much ’threat’ a player prevented with their defensive actions
xA: Expected assists. Used to measure the pass before the shot where the pass is assigned xG value of that shot. Takes into account various factors such as type and length of pass as well as its end-point
