Manchester City suffer minor hitch as flight delayed ahead of China trip

Manchester City suffered a minor hitch ahead of their trip to the Premier League Asia Trophy in China when their flight was delayed.

An administrative issue caused the problem and the club will instead fly out on Sunday.

Due to an unforeseen administrative issue beyond the Club’s control, which is being resolved, regrettably, we will embark on our pre-season tour a little later than intended. We will now travel tomorrow and look forward to taking part in the Premier League Asia Trophy as planned.— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 13, 2019

As a result, City’s first press conference, due at 1400 in Shanghai on Monday (0700 BST), is likely to be put back.

