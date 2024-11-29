Manchester City to let key duo leave club as 2025 squad rebuild begins: report

Manchester City’s dismal form in November has led to some suggestions that they are approaching the end of an era. Pep Guardiola’s side lost five games in a row before a 3-3 draw with Feyenoord in the Champions League.

After four successive Premier League titles, the Citizens now find themselves eight points adrift at the top, with a trip to leaders Liverpool next up. They are 17th in the Champions League standings and were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Tottenham.

All of this points to an imminent rebuild at the Etihad, where success had maybe started to be taken for granted. Guardiola signed a contract extension earlier this month, but there could soon be changes on the playing front.

De Bruyne and Walker could leave Manchester City

Kyle Walker has been at City since 2017 (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Athletic, City have plans to revamp their squad in 2025. Both Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne, key figures in some of the club’s most successful seasons, could be moved on.

There are also reportedly doubts about the future of Jack Grealish, who has only started seven games in all competitions this season and has struggled for form.

Kevin De Bruyne's days at City are numbered (Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Walker has found things equally difficult in a City side suddenly leaking goals. The Athletic claim he is likely to depart having been close to an exit in 2023, with Bayern Munich interested at the time.

While Walker is contracted until the end of next season, De Bruyne’s deal expires in the summer. The Belgian has been hampered by injuries of late, only starting five games in all competitions so far this term.

At 33, his exceptional near-decade long spell with City could be reaching a natural conclusion. He may yet be given a one-year extension, but moves to Saudi Arabia or MLS are also reportedly on the table.

Guardiola recently commented on De Bruyne’s future. “Of course he is fighting and training more than ever. He’s fighting to come back to his best. Of course he’s not 24, 25, 26, 27, when he was at his best,” he said.

“Now he is a certain age, and of course last season was five months out since playing in the first game. He wants to finish here, whether it’s this season, or the next one, or the next one being at his best

“I think he will not be here when he believes for reasons on his part that he doesn’t feel he can be the Kevin he can produce, and he can help the team like he has done in the last decade. I’m pretty sure of that."