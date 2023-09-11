Manchester City to sell star forward - paving way for sensational £120m signing: report

Manchester City could face losing a star forward within the next 12 months, but that could free up a spot in the squad for Pep Guardiola's side to swoop for another exciting talent.

With Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez and Jermey Doku the only recognised forwards at Manchester City at the moment, Pep Guardiola and the recruitment team have been discussing potential options to add to the side.

One clear talent has emerged as the favourite in those discussions, but that could also see one of the aforementioned players to leave Manchester City in the near future.

VIDEO: What Jeremy Doku will add to Manchester City

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Real Madrid want to sign Julian Alvarez within the next year, adding the Argentine World Cup winner to their forward line which is currently short of options following the departure of Karim Benzema in June.

While Alvarez won the treble with Manchester City last season, there is a belief in Madrid that he'd be willing to move to the Spanish capital with the guarantee of regular first team minutes.

Though he has started all four of City's Premier League games this season, the 23-year-old featured less frequently last campaign and could be tempted with a lucrative offer. Real Madrid previously tried signing him when he played for River Plate, too, highlighting their longstanding interest in the forward.

Real Madrid want to sign Alvarez (Image credit: Getty Images)

Transfermarkt currently values Alvarez at just over £50m, though he would likely cost double that when considering his age and the fact his contract expires in 2028.

Should Alvarez leave, however, Manchester City could turn their attention to the promising talent of Brighton's Evan Ferguson to replace him. The 18-year-old has shone in the Premier League since making his debut for the Seagulls last season, and his stock continues to rise with each passing game.

Ferguson will cost at least £120m, though, according to Sky Sports, and even then Brighton owner Paul Barber has previously suggested the Irish striker won't be allowed to leave until 2028 at the earliest.

Despite that, Pep Guardiola could go all out to bring him to the Etihad if Alvarez departs, having already placed him atop his shortlist for new signings.

Ferguson has been hugely impressive since his breakthrough (Image credit: Getty Images)

