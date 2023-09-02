Erling Haaland's agent addresses 'strange' Real Madrid transfer speculation

Erling Haaland's agent has discussed the Manchester City star's future, as suggestions that he would inevitably join Real Madrid were branded "strange" by a former 'Galactico'.

There was never any doubt that Haaland would stay at Man City this summer, but there has always been talk that he is destined to become a Real player one day.

Indeed, after he joined the Premier League champions last year, Haaland's father – former City player Alf-Inge Haaland – appeared to hint that his son wouldn't stay at City for more than four years.

Haaland has scored six goals in City's first four games of the new Premier League season (Image credit: Getty Images)

But Steve McManaman, who played for City and Real, finds the whole thing rather odd. He recently said: "To have your future path mapped out for you like that is strange. I've no idea if any club can afford him going off what he's supposed to be paid. We can only talk about now.

There has been talk of a clause in Haaland's contract allowing him to leave City for Real.

The Norwegian's agent, Rafaela Pimenta, was vague on such rumours, though. She told El Chringuito: "The mystery of this story is nice because nobody knows where it is, like a treasure chest. The open door can mean a lot of things. Our players can have the feeling that they have their destiny in their hands."

The secret clause that would let Ilkay Gundogan REJOIN Man City

For now, Haaland remains very much a Manchester City player – and he continues to do the very thing which has made him the most formidable centre-forward on the planet: score goal after goal after goal.

The 23-year-old bagged his first hat-trick of the campaign on Saturday as Pep Guardiola's side thrashed Fulham 5-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

