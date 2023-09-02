Erling Haaland's agent addresses 'strange' Real Madrid transfer speculation
Haaland has only been at Manchester City just over a year, but talk of a potential move to Real Madrid never seems to go away
Erling Haaland's agent has discussed the Manchester City star's future, as suggestions that he would inevitably join Real Madrid were branded "strange" by a former 'Galactico'.
There was never any doubt that Haaland would stay at Man City this summer, but there has always been talk that he is destined to become a Real player one day.
Indeed, after he joined the Premier League champions last year, Haaland's father – former City player Alf-Inge Haaland – appeared to hint that his son wouldn't stay at City for more than four years.
But Steve McManaman, who played for City and Real, finds the whole thing rather odd. He recently said: "To have your future path mapped out for you like that is strange. I've no idea if any club can afford him going off what he's supposed to be paid. We can only talk about now.
There has been talk of a clause in Haaland's contract allowing him to leave City for Real.
The Norwegian's agent, Rafaela Pimenta, was vague on such rumours, though. She told El Chringuito: "The mystery of this story is nice because nobody knows where it is, like a treasure chest. The open door can mean a lot of things. Our players can have the feeling that they have their destiny in their hands."
The secret clause that would let Ilkay Gundogan REJOIN Man City
For now, Haaland remains very much a Manchester City player – and he continues to do the very thing which has made him the most formidable centre-forward on the planet: score goal after goal after goal.
The 23-year-old bagged his first hat-trick of the campaign on Saturday as Pep Guardiola's side thrashed Fulham 5-1 at the Etihad Stadium.
Read more
TRANSFER NEWS Klopp insists Salah is 'super committed' to Liverpool amid Saudi links
RANKED! The 10 most difficult Champions League Groups of Death ever
QUIZ! Can you name the top Premier League scorers of the 2010s?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
Most Popular
By Mark White
By Mark White