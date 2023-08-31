Manchester City striker Erling Haaland could leave NEXT year - with striker's release clause revealed: report
Manchester City could be losing Erling Haaland in just a year's time
Manchester City face the possibility of losing star striker Erling Haaland in just a year's time, with details of the release clause in his contract now revealed.
Since joining Manchester City for £51.2m from Borussia Dortmund last summer, Erling Haaland has proved imperious in all competitions as Pep Guardiola's side stormed to the treble.
The big Norwegian bagged a staggering 52 goals in 53 appearances, breaking record after record in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup. However, Manchester City face losing him in the summer of 2024.
According to Spanish outlet El Debate, Haaland's release clause is just £150m, meaning any deal to sign the most prolific striker in the world won't even break a transfer record.
The release clause reportedly only becomes active from next year, meaning Manchester City will need to act quickly in order to tie the 23-year-old to a new deal without the aforementioned clause.
Haaland's agent, Rafaela Pimenta, has never disclosed exact details of the clause, even suggesting that she enjoyed speculation about one even exisiting.
“The release clause into Haaland’s contract is a mystery, it reminds me of the Treasure Island. No one knows. I like it,” she said back in May.
VIDEO: Josko Gvardiol could make Manchester City invincible
Now, reports are suggesting that Real Madrid will consider making a move for Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland in next summer's transfer window if they're unable to secure a deal for Kylian Mbappe. Real attempted to lure Haaland to the Bernabeu last year, but he ultimately ended up choosing City instead.
While Real Madrid's priority target remains Mbappe, the consistent saga surrounding the Frenchman suggests any deal will likely take a lot of negotiating. Haaland's reported clause, meanwhile, makes matters a lot more straightforward.
Pimenta hasn't shut off any potential deal, either.
She told El Chiringuito: “The open door can mean a lot of things. Our players can have the feeling that they have their destiny in their hands.”
