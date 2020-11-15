Manchester City transfer news: Barcelona frustrated by Eric Garcia price tag as hopes of January deal fade

Barcelona have been left frustrated in their efforts to reach a deal for Eric Garcia after Manchester City refused to lower their demands of €15 million, say reports.

The La Liga outfit are determined to sign the youngster in January, with his current deal at the Etihad set to expire at the end of the season.

But Spanish outlet Sport reports that City have been inflexible with their €15m price tag, despite the risk of losing the 19-year-old on a free transfer next summer.

Barca have contacted the Premier League club over the last 10 days to try and find an agreement, but they have so far been unsuccessful.

The report claims that Garcia is determined to return to his hometown club, which he left to join City’s youth ranks in 2017, and has no intention of penning a new deal in England despite being under pressure to agree fresh terms.

Garcia’s representatives are in constant contact with Barcelona to try and work towards an agreement, and the Catalan club will continue to push for a deal until the end of the winter window.

The youngster, who turns 20 in January, has made just four appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side this season.

