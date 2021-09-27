Manchester City transfer news: Citizens join race for RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku

Manchester City expect to face competition from Bayern Munich in their pursuit of RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku.

According to TEAMtalk, Pep Guardiola was so impressed by the midfielder’s Champions League hat-trick at the Etihad that he now wants to add him to his squad.

Although Man City ran out comfortable 6-3 winners against Leipzig earlier this month, they were repeatedly pegged back by goals from the irrepressible Nkunku.

The 23-year-old scored with two headers and a smart low finish to keep the game interesting and prevent Guardiola’s side from running riot.

Capable of playing on either flank, or through the middle, Nkunku started his career at Paris Saint-Germain, making his debut in December 2015.

He contributed to three title wins during a trophy-laden spell at the Parc des Princes, but found opportunities limited by the club’s wealth of attacking talent.

Unwilling to keep biding his time behind the likes of Angel Di Maria, Neymar and Julian Draxler, he decided to join Leipzig on a five-year deal in July 2019.

He quickly became a regular under Julian Nagelsmann, thriving as part of a dynamic young side looking to upset the established order at home and abroad.

In Nkunku’s first season, Leipzig finished third and reached the Champions League semi-finals before succumbing to PSG.

That was followed by another productive campaign, during which they closed the gap to Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga and the Frenchman chipped in with seven goals.

A brace at home to Hertha Berlin on Saturday, added to his hat-trick against Man City and a strike in the first round of the DFB-Pokal, mean that he has almost matched that total already.

Nagelsmann has continued to monitor Nkunku's progress since taking over at Bayern this summer and hopes to be reunited with him.