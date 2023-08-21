Manchester City are chasing two wonderkids in a deal that could keep them dominant for years: report
Manchester City are looking to stay at the top for longer as they target young attackers to keep them fresh
Manchester City are making moves for two young superstars to sustain Pep Guardiola's dominance.
The Citizens have won all but two titles since Guardiola arrived at Eastlands, last season picking up a Treble – but this is becoming one of the most defining periods of his reign. The squad is steadily being rebuilt, as the Catalan looks to refresh the side and bring in new motivation – and he might not be finished in the transfer window.
Riyad Mahrez left Manchester City for Saudi Arabia earlier in the window without a direct replacement coming into the side. It appears as if there are two hugely talented starlets on the horizon, though.
According to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto of Relevo, City are turning to Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Florian Wirtz as a potential game-changer for the future, with the highly-rated German still only 20 years old.
Wirtz is regarded as one of the finest talents in the world of his age group, offering versatility, creativity and the ability to drag his team through tough moments. A deal would be tough to conclude this summer but the draw of going to the European champions may be enough to convince Wirtz to make the step up to the Premier League.
VIDEO: Who's Winning The Premier League This Season?
In addition to him though, The Sun says that Lyon superstar Bradley Barcola – also 20 – may be an option.
A superb dribbler who has caught the attention of Barcelona, Barcola would be considerably cheaper and feels like a much rawer product than Wirtz – though either player may not peak for another few years.
City already have a number of young talents in attack, with Phil Foden being the obvious one. Julian Alvarez is just 23, too, while academy products Cole Palmer and James McAtee are just 21 and 20 respectively.
Transfermarkt values Wirtz at €85 million and Barcola at €18m.
More Manchester City stories
A season preview for Manchester City is available, and asks if they can break even more records in the upcoming campaign following their treble win. Every single club in the top four tiers of English football have also been previewed.
Manchester City have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies. But doubts remain over the future of Bernardo Silva, amid talk that he wants to join Barcelona.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Ben Hayward
By Rich Laverty