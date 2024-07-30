Manchester City star gets green light to leave as Pep Guardiola opens up on duo's future

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has addressed the future of two of his key players as rumours surrounding their futures at the club continue to swirl.

City are currently on a pre-season tour of the USA, where they have matches against Barcelona and Chelsea before they return to face rivals Manchester United in the FA Community Shield.

As Guardiola and company look to mastermind a fifth straight Premier League title, the club have been relatively quiet so far in the transfer window, with Brazilian winger Savinho their only arrival so far, while youngsters Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Sergio Gomez and Tommy Doyle have left the club.

But with two key first-team players the subject of speculation linking them with moves away, the composition of the current window could rapidly change.

Manchester City captain Kevin De Bruyne turned 33 last month and is now in the final year of his City deal after nine trophy-packed seasons with the club, but amid speculation linking him with a move to Saudi Arabia, Guardiola has admitted the ball is in the Belgian’s court when it comes to his future.

“The club informed me that they didn’t have an offer,” Guardiola told a press conference. “I don’t know what will happen but I want him to stay.

“He was here before I arrived. He is the eldest (longest serving) player here. It happened with David [Silva] for example and other players, he has the credit to decide his future himself.

“What he has done for us is massive so he can decide. The information I have now is he will stay.”

Despite suffering a hamstring injury which ruled him out for the first half of the campaign, De Bruyne was a key contributor during the run-in, ending the season with four goals and 10 assists in 18 Premier League appearances.

Another key part of Guardiola’s squad was Argentinian striker Julian Alvarez, who is currently on Olympic duty, but has been linked to Atletico Madrid in recent weeks and discussed his situation on Monday.

"There is a lot of talk," Alvarez said. "I am focused here [at the Olympics] because it is a short tournament. At Manchester City I feel very good, I played a lot of minutes.

"But we will see after the Games. First, if I can, I will take a few days off. Then we will decide. Maybe it's annoying to be out in big games, players always want to help on the pitch. But my season was good, so I'm very happy."

Guardiola was well aware of these comments when he was asked about whether or not City would look to replace the 24-year-old, should he leave.

"I don’t think about replacing,” was his blunt response. “I knew he said he will think about it.

“Once he has finished thinking, his agent will call Txiki [Begiristain] and we will see what happens. I know he wants to play in important moments, but the other players [want that] too.

“We have 18 or 19 players who want to play in the important games. I read he has to think about it, so okay think about it and after that he will inform us what he wants to do.”

