Manchester City to sell 22-year-old for €25m - despite him not even having played a first team game for the club: report

Manchester City look to benefit from their expansive youth setup once again with the sale of a high-profile youngster yet to even make his professional debut for the club.

The blue half of Manchester have developed one of the best academies in the world over the past decade, raising through talents such as Phil Foden and Rico Lewis while profiting from a number of other graduates.

James Trafford, Cole Palmer and Romeo Lavia have all departed the club for big fees after failing to successfully cement their place in the first team, with City raising over €400 million through academy sales in recent years, according to Transfermarkt.

Manchester City set for youngster sale

The Cityzens have, somewhat controversially, made fantastic use of their sister club Girona over the past 12 months, having recently signed Savio following his fantastic loan spell in Spain.

They have also reaped the rewards of loaning young defender Yan Couto to the Catalan club who, despite never playing a game for Pep Guardiola's side, appears to be cashing in on his newly inflated stock.

The 22-year old Brazilian thrived in a Girona side which challenged for the La Liga title for a large portion of the last campaign, joined by former Manchester City players Yangel Herrera and Eric Garcia.

Couto playing for Girona (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Fabrizio Romano, Couto now appears to be on the verge of sealing a €25 million move to Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Such a move would present City with a €20 million profit on a player yet to make a senior appearance since joining from Brazilian side Coritiba FC for €6 million back in 2020.

Couto would become the fourth player to depart the Etihad Stadium this summer, following Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Sergio Gomez and Tommy Doyle.

Girona qualified for the Champions League last season (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

