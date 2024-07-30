Manchester City to let England international leave this summer: report

Manchester City have had a relatively quiet transfer window so far, with just Savinho added to the side while three players - Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Tommy Doyle and Sergio Gomez - have left.

But while Pep Guardiola would prefer to strengthen his Manchester City squad ahead of the new season, more departures are expected in the coming days and weeks.

One of those departures includes an England international, with their time at the club set to end following a rather disastrous spell at the club.

According to Caught Offside, Manchester City are prepared to let Kalvin Phillips depart the club this summer, with the England international's £45m move from Leeds United two years ago having not quite worked out.

Phillips spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham United, where the 28-year-old also struggled to rediscover the form that persuaded Manchester City to shell out such a large fee for him in the first place.

The report suggests that Manchester City are still looking to recoup a large part of their initial outlay, setting a price tag of at least £30m. Guardiola has approved his exit, while Phillips himself wants to leave in search of a starting XI spot elsewhere.

Phillips is set to leave (Image credit: Getty Images)

Juventus, Everton, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are all interested in the midfielder, with the latter side having already started laying the groundwork for a potential loan deal. That might not entice Phillips or City, however, with both parties wanting a clean break.

Instead, Everton are seen among the frontrunners as they look to replace Amadou Onana in their midfield. While the Toffees are also offering a loan deal, the report suggests an obligation to buy will be inserted into the deal.

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems inevitable that Kalvin Phillips will leave Manchester City this summer, it's just a matter of where he will end up. £30m does seem quite expensive, however, for someone who has struggled these past two seasons, though he does still have four years remaining on his current deal and certainly has the ability to produce excellent displays when on form.

Phillips has struggled at City (Image credit: Getty Images)

