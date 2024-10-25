Manchester City touted to complete deal for Sporting star to replace Rodri: report

Manchester City could be about to bring in an elite replacement for Rodri, who is out for the season.

The Spaniard – ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the best players in the world right now – went off injured in the first half of the draw with Arsenal last month. He was later ruled out for the season with anterior cruciate ligament damage, sparking a crisis of sorts for who manager Pep Guardiola could play in the centre of the park.

Paul Pogba has been speculatively linked, while Mateo Kovacic and Rico Lewis have stepped in so far – but Manchester City could be about to enter the market for a Sporting superstar to step up to the plate.

Manchester City already have a Sporting connection – now they could take one of their best players

Manchester City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain is leaving

Recently, it was reported that Sporting director Hugo Viana was to replace the outgoing Txiki Begiristain behind the scenes at the Etihad Stadium.

The former Portuguese wonderkid has overseen a cultural revolution in Lisbon to help Sporting compete for trophies. His first act as a Citizen, however, could be to poach Morten Hjulmand from the Primeira Liga outfit for his new employers.

Morten Hjulmand scored the equaliser for Denmark against England at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Sport Witness have suggested that the link between City and Viana could aid them in landing the Dane, following an interview with Portuguese outlet O Jogo, in which Denmark’s new national team manager, Brian Riemer, touted the midfielder for a move to the Premier League.

“I spent two years in the Premier League and I think he has the necessary qualities to play for the six/seven best clubs in the English league,” Riemer is quoted as saying, before stating, “At a certain point in his career, I believe he will arrive at one of these teams.”

While it isn't likely that Riemer is foreshadowing a concrete move for Hjulmand in the pipeline, there have been links with top European sides in the past. Liverpool were rumoured to be interested when club manager Ruben Amorim was linked with the Reds job, while Arsenal have been touted as an option due to Hjulmand supporting the Gunners.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, however, City might be the most likely of the lot.

City were interested in Declan Rice in 2023 as an option alongside Rodri and Hjulmand is a similarly combative defensive midfielder who could step in for the injured Euro 2024 winner – or play alongside him. With Viana's links, it's not beyond the realms of possibility that the pathway between Lisbon and Eastlands is strengthened, with FourFourTwo valuing either Hjulmand or Ousmane Diomande as the two players most likely to slot into City's system.

Hjulmand is valued at €40 million by Transfermarkt, with a contract expiring in 2028. City take on Southampton this weekend when Premier League action returns.