Manchester City report: Paul Pogba has confirmed Pep Guardiola talks ahead of Juventus exit

Manchester City might be about to bring Paul Pogba back to the northwest, with Juventus exploring ways to terminate the star's contract.

Pogba was hit with a four-year ban for doping in March 2024, with his career at the top-level all but over – but this has since been reduced to just 18 months, with the former World Cup winner now able to begin training in January.

With Manchester Evening News confirming that Pogba has eyes on a return to the Premier League though, the 31-year-old could be set for one of the most momentous comebacks in football history – with Manchester City an option to sign him.

Paul Pogba has spoken with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola – and now Juventus are working on letting him go

Cristiano Giuntoli and Thiago Motta of Juventus are looking to a Pogba-less future

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus are looking to get rid of Pogba – which aligns with comments from club director Cristiano Giuntoli, who claimed, “the squad is complete” without the midfielder.

"Our position is clear,” he said in an interview with DAZN, via ESPN. “Pogba has been a great player, he has been out for a long time and last year we were forced to invest in other players.”

Guardiola is a noted fan of Pogba

That leaves Pogba looking for a new destination come the New Year – and perhaps things could open up at City.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport recently, Pogba admitted that he turned Guardiola down when he was last a free agent, back in 2022. The former Manchester United star was just leaving Old Trafford for the second time and opted to return to Turin for his second spell with Juve.

With Guardiola perhaps having more influence in the transfer market, following the exit of director Txiki Begiristain and the arrival of Hugo Viana, FourFourTwo thinks that Pogba rumours might begin to circle – though there are plenty of reasons while a move won't materialise.

For a start, Pogba can only begin to play from March onwards, following his ban, meaning the star will miss much of this season and only be available for the run-in. Any deal for the Frenchman would have to be made with a view to him hitting the ground running next season.

With City's current consistent midfielders all over 30 – Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan are both 33, with Bernardo Silva 30 – there may be a concerted effort from Guardiola to reduce the average age next season. At 31, Pogba may not be deemed young enough to be worth it.

The Frenchman would, however, be a suitable Rodri replacement in the short-term, if not for the start date of March – so City may keep an eye on whether his ban is reduced further and look to move in January. With reported interest in the past, it's one to watch, for sure.