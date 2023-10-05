Manchester City wonderkid 'one of the best' players Pep Guardiola has coached - signalling end for £45m man

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hailed 18-year-old Rico Lewis as one of the best players he has ever coached in his illustrious management career.

Lewis played a starring role in Manchester City's 3-1 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday, featuring alongside Rodri at the base of Guardiola's midfield.

In assisting Phil Foden's opening goal and performing excellently throughout the entire game, Lewis repaid the faith shown in him by Guardiola. Despite breaking into the Manchester City first team as a right-back, Lewis operated slightly further forward against RB Leipzig - leading Guardiola to laud his overall display and intelligence.

"What a player - 18 years-old," Guardiola said after the game. "I have been manager for 14, 15 years, training unbelievable players. To find a player like him playing in the pockets, how he has to move in the holding midfield, moving the spaces, he is one of the best I ever trained by far.

"He is a humble guy, doesn’t talk much and he has the appreciation for all his mates. He didn’t play much this season, last season was a key point to understand what we should do.

"He helped us a lot to understand what we have to do in our build-up and many things. He didn’t play much but he is going to play a lot."

Lewis' increasing status in the team, however, could signal the end for Kalvin Phillips, who signed from Leeds United last summer for £45m.

Phillips has rarely featured in the Manchester City team since joining the club, with Rodri preferred to start ahead of him at seemingly every opportunity - just five starts in his City career highlights Guardiola's lack of confidence in Phillips.

And, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal are lining up an offer to give Phillips a chance to restart his career in the capital. With Euro 2024 approaching next summer, Phillips could also look to move on and regain his place in the England team - especially with Lewis seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order.

