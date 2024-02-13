Manchester City WON'T be allowed in next season's Champions League at current, with UEFA 'monitoring situation'

Manchester City are still facing continuing fears they may not be able to compete in next season's UEFA Champions League.

The reigning champions return to action against FC Copenhagen this evening but it is sister side Girona's success that is proving a worry. Michel's men are currently second in La Liga some five points behind league leaders Real Madrid but are on track to qualify for Europe's elite footballing competition.

City Football Group purchased a 44.3 per cent stake in Girona in 2017, which has since been increased to 47 per cent, meaning there is potential for a conflict of interest.

Girona's unlikely success is a problem for City (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

UEFA rules do not permit two clubs owned by the same body to compete in the same European competition, meaning Manchester City are now worried how Blanquivermells' endeavours could affect them moving forward.

Both teams are still in strong positions as we head into the final three months of the season, with City and Girona both second in the Premier League and La Liga respectively. Regulations state that only the highest-placed team in the respective divisions will be allowed to compete, with Pep Guardiola's side however chasing down a third-successive top-flight title.

The i claim that UEFA are monitoring the links between the two clubs, with nothing yet confirmed given the fate of City and Girona domestically is yet to be fully determined.

UEFA are keeping an eye on the City Football Group (Image credit: Getty Images)

UEFA’s competition rules state an individual or group cannot have “control or influence” over more than one club playing in the same tournament and Manchester United could face the same issues given new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has links with Ligue 1 outfit Nice.

Should both CFG-owned teams finish in the same league position, the one with the higher coefficient would be allowed to compete in next season's tournament. Guardiola's men would be the favourites for this, given their 2023 final win over Inter Milan.

More Manchester City stories

Manchester City star given green light for shock PSG move, with French champions to trigger release clause: report

Who's going to win the Champions League? FourFourTwo writers make their predictions

Champions League preview: 8 things to look forward to with the return of the UCL